UPDATE (5/30/23 10:15 A.M.) — Muskogee police said 16-year-old Aries Favors has been found safe.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said they are looking for a teenage boy Monday morning.
Police said Aries Favors is a 16-year-old Black male and was last seen near Court Street and North 24th Street West in Muskogee. Favors is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on where Favors is, please contact 918-680-3125.
Muskogee police said they are also looking for 16-year-old Mylauna McHenry, but told FOX23 this is a separate instance and is not related.