MUSKOGEE, Okla. − Muskogee Police are currently investigating two homicides that happened on the same night, though they aren't sure if the crimes are connected.
Officers responded to a shooting near East Hancock and South York Street a little after midnight Thursday.
They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 18-year-old James McNac III.
Then several hours later, the officers responded to the corner of Hayes Street and North 45th Street for reports of, “a man down.” When police arrived they found a man who was deceased, according to Muskogee Police.
This man has not yet been identified.
The Muskogee Police Department will release further updates as soon as they are available.