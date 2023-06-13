MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for attacking a police officer with an axe.
The United States Attorney's Office of Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Donald David Laverty, 40, was sentenced to 35 months in prison for assault with a deadly weapon.
The charge came after an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department, Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In December of 2022, Laverty pleaded guilty to the charge. At the hearing, Laverty admitted to attacking an officer with an axe after police responded to the scene.