CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 55-year-old man from Muskogee is dead after he drowned Saturday on Lake Tenkiller in Cherokee County.
OHP said Ray L. Hutcherson drowned around 6 p.m. at Cookson Bend Marina.
Hutcherson walked to the southeast corner of the marina by the patio area where he jumped into the water, went under and did not come back up, according to OHP. He was not using a personal flotation device.
OHP found his body Sunday morning in about 14 feet of water using a search diver.
Cookson Bend Marina closed on Monday and will reopen next Friday.