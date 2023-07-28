Muskogee County deputies search for man they say is armed and dangerous

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Muskogee County deputies are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they were called to a home northwest of Haskell around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. When they got to the house, they found a man in a hallway who had been shot three times, said MCSO.
MCSO said it's searching for 24-year-old Andre Williams, who deputies said left the scene in a white Ford Fusion. MCSO said they later found the car, but Williams is still missing.
MCSO said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Williams is described as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
When FOX23 stopped by the home on Friday, bullet holes were visible outside the trailer.
According to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, this all started as a dispute between Williams, who they say is the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner. Simmons said Williams came to the trailer and was asked to leave, that’s when Williams went outside and fired into the trailer.
“It’s very fortunate the child was not harmed,” Simmons remarked.
He also said the shooting victim did not know Williams.
If seen or if anyone has information about Williams call Muskogee County dispatch at 918-577-6906.