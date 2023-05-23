MUSKOGEE, Okla. — U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin stopped by Port Muskogee Tuesday to discuss the city’s continued growth, and answer questions from city leaders and local business owners.
“We’ve gotta be out and talking to industries,” said U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.). “We’ve got to be talking to people, find out what’s happening, and then we can work together.”
The group talked inflation issues, burdens from increasing regulations on industries and even an idea Senator Mullin has to give undocumented immigrants awaiting court dates temporary work visas – to contribute to the local workforce in the meantime.
Tuesday’s meeting at Port Muskogee came on the heels of Monday’s announcement Italian company Enel would invest $1 billion for a new solar panel factory up the Verdigris River at the Tulsa Port of Inola.
“But that’s just one of many,” Mullin said. “Oklahoma is the place to be for business and business growth.”
“Everything in Northeast Oklahoma in terms of our ports is gonna be good news,” Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said. “We all win when we win together.”
Coleman said, while Inola had its day Monday, Port Muskogee is about to have its turn too.
“I think in about three to four months, we’re gonna have two big headlines that we’re gonna be able to talk about,” Coleman said. “People are looking at us. Those two in particular. We’re looking at a major announcement.”
Improvements to infrastructure around the port are already underway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is in the middle of a multiyear project to rebuild the US-62 bridge over the Arkansas River.
Recently, Senator Mullin was one of several lawmakers who supported a push to give US-412—a major east-west shipping route through the state—interstate status between I-35 and Arkansas.
US-69 is another major shipping route that has long faced congestion, particularly along the stretch of the highway through Muskogee.
But Mullin said it would be more challenging to convert US-69 into an interstate.
“I think a lot of people want to look at [giving US-69 interstate status] and see how you can do it. The problem is… 69 highway… you’d have to bypass towns,” Mullin said. “412 is a lot different. 412 is already spread out. A good portion of it is already a turnpike. It really doesn’t go through the middle of towns.”
The issue came to a head the city of Muskogee’s opposition led ODOT to scrap its plans for a US-69 bypass through town a few years ago. Plans are now in the works to widen the existing road instead. But Senator Mullin says there are larger plans in the works to improve the entire US-69 shipping corridor from the Red River to Big Cabin.
“We’re coming up with a pretty good plan, but its about eight years out,” he said.