A Mounds woman who was told she would never give birth to a baby is now celebrating Mother’s day with not just one, but two miracle children.
Patty Taylor was 16-years-old when she was given the devastating news by three different doctors. She was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS.
Accepting her fate, Taylor tried to move on with her life and joined the military. Just before her 21st birthday, however, she found out she was pregnant with a baby boy.
"The dream that I always wanted that I never thought I could have was happening, so I truly, truly felt like God was blessing me, and I was like okay, this is all the blessings in my life I'm going to get okay, I'm not asking for anymore, if I get another one, I would love to have another baby.”
Taylor and her husband actively tried to have a baby for 10 years. Another baby didn’t happen.
Another 10 years go by, and Taylor’s son is now fully grown. She and her husband go on a trip to Prague this past November, 2022.
Taylor had recently taken a few pregnancy tests that were all negative, but between some weight gain, extra tiredness and just not feeling like herself, she went to the doctor. She thought she had an intestinal obstruction.
"We kept scanning to see how big this pocket of fluid was, and that's when I saw that there was a heart! And I’m like, ‘Oh my God I'm pregnant!’ So it was a good thing I was laying down because I was hyperventilating.”
Taylor wasn't just pregnant, she was 36 weeks pregnant!
Just three weeks later on January 3, now 42-year-old Taylor gave birth at Ascension St. John to her second miracle, Leighafae.
She told FOX23, "it feels like a dream and I am the happiest when I get to see both my children together and they're smiling at each other, laughing at each other, it is the greatest miracle ever.”
Now, celebrating her first Mother's Day as mom of two, Taylor said this to other women given the same diagnosis: "Don't give up hope, if it's meant to be it’ll happen, and just don't give up hope, that's all I can say.”