COWETA, Oklahoma - Jackie Prather lost her 16-year-old daughter Nikki Prather, when a drunk driver hit her and her best friend on the shoulder of the road while they waited for someone to help them with a flat tire.
 
Nearly seventeen years later, she now speaks with Victims' Voices about three times a month to drunk driving offenders.
 
She says speaking to those others who have gotten behind the wheel drunk give meaning to her daughter's death, in hopes that it cause others to make better choices.

