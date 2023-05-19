CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Lorene Bible is outraged after she waited all night but still did not see the man suspected to be the last person who saw her daughter.
“There could have been somebody from this prison walk across and tell me what they’re doing. Just tell me. Not telling me will make me furious,” said Bible.
She was protesting Ronnie Busick’s early release from prison. FOX23 has been reporting Busick was convicted of felony accessory to murder in 2020 and served three years of his 10-year sentence before he was released Friday for good behavior.
Wearing a shirt with the faces of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, Lauria’s mother, Lorene, said this moment took her back to December 1999.
“He has more rights than the victim does,” said Bible.
Bible is being a voice for change, standing against prisoners’ early release when it involves certain crimes.
”I either [have] to hide in a closet or I have to be my daughter's voice," said Bible. "I don’t hide from [anything], so I’ll be my daughters voice."
She said there are faults in the system that need addressed so another family doesn’t go through the pain she’s living with.
“If we would have fought the system 23 years, four months and 19 days ago when it happened, against the police, sheriff’s department, and OSBI at the time that didn’t do their job and put change then, what happened in Henryetta would not have happened,” said Bible.
Showing his support for Bible was Larry Dean. His daughter Dena Dean was murdered in 1998. The case has gone cold, but he knows he could be in Bible's shoes.
“I don’t know if daddy is strong enough to stand out here on the street if it was Dena’s killer being released,” said Dean.
Both are fighting for justice for their loved ones and fighting for laws to make convictions stronger.
“When you get put in jail, you’re going to stay,” said Dean.
Bible said she’ll continue advocating for change.
“You know, Lauria and Ashley, this will be their legacy. Change for the future,” said Bible.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Busick was taken to a bus stop, which they said is standard procedure when no one’s there to pick them up.