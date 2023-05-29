TULSA, Okla. — In May, Andy's Law was signed into law that will require boats to have carbon monoxide warning stickers by next summer.
The bill was brought into law after a woman says her son died three years ago on what they called just a normal day on the water.
"When you look at weekends like this when its a holiday and people want to get out on the lake with their family," said Cassie Free.
"That night we went home without one of our children," said Cassie Free.
Her son, Andy, died, unexpectedly, collapsing into the water after a full day on Lake Eufaula in 2020.
"What eventually happens is all that carbon monoxide that is exhausted out of the back of your boat blows right back into the back seat and on that day all the adults are sitting in the shade under the canopy and the kids in the back where they can watch all the action and in that amount of time all three of our boys developed acute carbon monoxide toxicity," said Cassie Free.
While the other two survived, Cassie says Andy's life lives on in the form of a warning to others.