Greenwood
TULSA, Okla. — More documents were submitted this week for the public nuisance lawsuit against the City of Tulsa over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
 
Last week, Justice for Greenwood and the city were back in court. The city is making its second attempt to have the case dismissed. Judge Caroline Wall said she'd have a ruling by May 19.
 
However, earlier this week, the attorney representing the survivors and Justice for Greenwood, Damario Solomon Simmons, submitted a Supplementary Notice of Authority to the court.
 
Documents state their argument of not needing to submit an abatement plan at this time. Which the city is saying is needed as an effort to get the case thrown out.
 
"It's very clear what we're asking for. We want an abatement of the nuisance that was created by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre," he said.
 
On Wednesday, Judge Wall said she's not issuing her ruling yet and is giving the city enough time to respond.
 
No word on when she'll give an answer.
 
The city does not comment on pending lawsuits.

More News