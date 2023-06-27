Standing on a rooftop in Tulsa, learning how to tarp a roof, was about the last thing Katie Woods thought she would be doing this week.
She and nineteen others from Mt. Olive Church in Wise, Virginia, were supposed to go on a mission’s trip to Nicaragua, this would have been her fourth trip.
“The Lord had other plans and we ended up here in Oklahoma,” Katie said.
“We were two and a half hours from the airport, we had twenty-five mission bags packed,” said Pastor Tommy McAmis with Mt. Olive Church. “I got the word there were some complications, and so we turned around, and everyone was heartbroken."
“So, I sent a message out to the group and said who’s up to travel to Oklahoma tomorrow? You’ve got two hours to decide. And twenty of the twenty-five said let’s go," said McAmis.
The group hit the road, making the fifteen-hour drive to Tulsa.
“After I got here, you know it’s really changed my perspective about the whole thing and I’ve absolutely loved being able to come out here and help and work and serve these people," said Katie.
The homeowners were elated with the unexpected help and Pastor McAmis said the trip was needed.
“Our hearts were a little bit empty, we were so prepared to minister,” he explained. “From the very first house, we met an 86-year-old lady, and she spoke to the young ladies on our team and I could just tell it’s exactly what we needed," said McAmis.
Click here for more information on how to volunteer or if you are a homeowner in need of assistance call the homeowner hotline at 918-404-0737.