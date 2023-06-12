TULSA, Okla. − Miss Oklahoma 2023 Sunny Day has big plans to improve the lives of thousands of children across Oklahoma during her reign.
Day was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2023 Saturday June 10 at River Spirit Casino Resort.
She competed for the title back in 2021, when she was 25. Day thought this would be her first and last time competing due to the age limit.
She captured fifth place. This year, however, thanks to a recently extended age limit, she received a second chance and came out on top.
“It's really amazing, it was completely unexpected, but I am so excited for this year!” Day told FOX23.
Day graduated from the University of Oklahoma. For the last five years, she’s worked as a teacher in the 5th and 6th grades. Teaching is a passion she plans to continue to pursue as Miss Oklahoma. Her platform is a curriculum program she created called ‘Ready S.E.T. Go.’
Day explained the program “teaches empathy, respect, it teaches compassion, it teaches things like financial literacy or even how to control your anger or emotions.”
She told FOX23 her platform is personal after she grew up in a poor and traumatic household. She wants to use her program to improve the lives of as many Oklahoma children as possible.
"I also want to do professional developments this summer to teach teachers how to implement this in their classroom as well and offer this curriculum to Title 1 schools for free."
Day said she also wants to use her title to encourage legislators to implement her curriculum.
She will represent Oklahoma on the Miss American stage in January 2024.