Miracle Kitten found in suitcase with part of scalp removed now 'runs the world'

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. − A kitten found illegally dumped in suitcase with a large portion of its scalp removed is amazingly, defying all odds. It was found a couple of months ago on a rural road in Osage County.
You may not notice at first glance, by the way she darts across the room…or how she climbs on the camera, but this kitten was in the fight for its life a couple of months ago.
“If she wasn’t tenacious, she probably wouldn’t have survived,” said Paige Bodden with Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue.
“After being found in the suitcase her and the two other living kittens were rushed to FAM. Her injuries were horrible and we were unsure if she would pull through such an ordeal. We still have no idea what caused her injuries. She was severely underweight, dehydrated, and riddled with maggots. FAM flushed and flushed her wounds," said Jessica Thompson, Cat Intake Coordinator at SPACAR and Vet Technician at Family Animal Medicine. "We weren’t sure if her ear would be salvageable, or if skin grafts would be in her future. Once cleaned up, the unhealthy tissue began to slough off excessively, exposing her skull. She had a couple procedures to try and correct the healthy tissue and treatments were done to keep the fresh tissue hydrated and clean. Round the clock care, antibiotics, fluids, wound packing, good nutrients and her spicy attitude kept her alive."
The grey cat named Balenciaga, dubbed “Bad B,” suffered from some sort of life-threatening head injury.
“The initial picture I saw was of Balenciaga, half of her head was caved in and I just couldn’t believe somebody put these kittens in suitcase and left them for dead,” said Bodden.
Bodden says there were a few different litters of kittens in the suitcase. Only three survived. When they saw how bad Bad B’s injury was, they were afraid they’d have to put her down.
“There was talk about if it was worth the treatment because of how much pain she could be in, however when you saw her she was playing, eating, happy, purring, trying to head bop with that head injury, I mean, she wanted to live,” said Bodden.
Bad B had around the clock care. She had a couple of procedures including skin grafts and several rounds of antibiotics, until she was ready for a foster home, along with the other two.
“She’s got so much personality. She runs the world. It’s her house. She doesn’t care that there’s three big dogs in here or two other cats,” said Alexis Baker.
Alexis Baker is fostering the three kittens. When she heard Bad B’s story, she wanted to help in any way she could.
“She had an injury under her chin as well. Family Animal Medicine did some skin grafts and a lot of treatments. For the first week she was hospitalized. I got her and put Neosporin on her head probably eight times a day,” said Baker.
Baker says her sassy and feisty attitude kept her going. It was clear the injury wasn’t defining her. The three kittens are playing, growing, and forgetting about the tragedy they went through while waiting for their forever homes.
“She’s perfect. Absolutely perfect. She gives me so many kisses and attacks me,” said Baker.
"She is a tiny example of how resilient cats are and her healing process has been quite amazing," said Thompson.
Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue says the medical bills for Bad B are at least a thousand dollars. People have been following her story on social media and donated.
Bodden says they’ll likely never know who did it or how it happened and is hoping for harsher animal welfare laws in Oklahoma.
"We need a bigger voice for animals and more advocates for them because this area is terrible for dumping and the pet overpopulation is overwhelming here,” said Bodden.
There are multiple ways to donate.