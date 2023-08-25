TAHLEQUAH, Okla. − A military family has a new, three-bedroom home thanks to the Cherokee Nation's Military Housing Program.
Alonna Kitrell and her son, Ranger, moved into the home Friday morning.
"It's fantastic, Ranger is super excited about it, he's already picked his room," said Kitrell.
Kitrell's husband is currently deployed in Africa. When he returns, he'll walk into a brand new home.
"I know he would be really excited right now if he was here, I'm going to call him right after and tell him about it," said Kitrell.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior attended the celebration event.
"What a wonderful day to bring them into great housing that we're providing for veterans and just celebrate with them," said Chief Hoskin.
He says the Cherokee Nation broke ground on the project two years ago.
"We partner with the Innovative Readiness Program and its multi-branch people who are improving their skills for post-military life, even with their craft in the military, to build homes and work on infrastructure," said Chief Hoskin.
Chief Hoskin said they saw a need for affordable housing options with their veterans and military families. They launched this program to help fill the gap.
“This is a good way to help veterans, show them honor, and do more than just talk about it. Let's do something about it,” said Chief Hoskin.
He says seeing the family’s reaction was his favorite part.
“Watching that little boy walk in here, turn the key, and wave that just made my day,” said Chief Hoskin.
Right now, there are six homes that families are moving in to. When they’re finished with the project, there will be 21. To find information on how to apply, click here.