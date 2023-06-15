TULSA, Okla. — Most recently, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents found fifteen pounds of meth in a toilet, they've found it in bags, and in cars in the past.
In January, agents seized more than 250 pounds and half a million dollars’ worth of cash. More than what was previously one of the largest busts in state history back in October of 2020, according to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Spokesperson Mark Woodward.“The opioid crisis, the fentanyl crisis has grabbed the headlines in the last several years and rightfully so, but meth has never gone away,” Woodward said.
The red dotted line on state of Oklahoma statistics shows that it was well over 600 deaths and rising after 2020. As those deaths rise so does the crime Woodward said.
“Hundreds of users, each one committing crimes multiple times a day on innocent people,” he said.
If you ask Kimberly Hill-Crowell, the Chief Clinical Officer at Grand Addiction Recovery Center some of those same people end up in their care.
“We have really seen a major increase in meth use and meth overdose in the last I would say 4-6 years,” Hill-Crowell said.
The client base has increased at their facility in the last two years as have the people who struggle with meth.
In 2021 there were 1,848 clients and 25 percent were meth users. In 2022 there were 1,913 clients and 30 percent meth users.
“We are expanding our care. We are hoping to increase in the next year to four years to 400 beds,” said Hill-Crowell.
Good for people needing care but a bad sign for how bad meth is impacting Oklahoma.