TULSA, Okla. — A new program has launched , Sowing into Fathers, to help north Tulsa dads with their mental health, ahead of Fathers Day and Men's Health Month in June.
Those behind the initiative say its important that men are not overlooked.
Leon Skillens is from Skillz on Wheelz and says dads suffer from mental health problems but often in silence.
"Anxiety, depression, stress, just not being able to be adequate a father," said Skillz.
"We want to target that dad, that eight to five dad, that working dad, the dad who doesn’t look as if he has those issues but he really does," said Skillens.
Skillens says mental health is a big issue amongst men.
"What’s happening is studies are saying and research is really telling us that when men are down, or their mentals are down, it affects everybody in the house," said Skillens
Skillens says men are sometimes less likely to seek help due to pride and says they are trying to change that.
"We are struggling to tap into our inner spirits. We want to look at just the outside. We want to go to the gym, we want to feed ourselves the protein the creatine but we don’t want to take care of the inside the heart, the brain, the mind, body and spirit. Those things are vitally important for men in todays day and times especially post pandemic," said Skillens.
"There is hope that you can be a strong father so that you can create a strong family for you and yours and to leave a legacy that’s not about negativity that’s attached to gang violence or street violence or drugs," said Skillens.
The program has care managers and licensed professional counselors – and anyone who wants help can get 6 sessions for free
