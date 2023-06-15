It was a case that crossed borders and state lines, from Mexico to California, to Missouri and to Oklahoma.
Court documents say Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, used his hometown of Bakersfield, California as base of operations and sent pounds of meth regularly that sold for nearly 3,000 a pound.
Court records filed on June 12, 2023, show that Renee Lynn Haynes, who was involved with the drug ring, is set to be released.
“Years ag if you got just a pound of meth it was considered just a significant amount,” said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Spokesperson Mark Woodward.
Court documents say it all took place between 2018 and 2021 leading to a seizure of more than 230 pounds of meth and more than 400,000 dollars in cash. Jacobo, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility in 2022.
“For them to get on the phone and any given time over the course of the week routinely bringing 150-200 pounds into Oklahoma is very significant,” said Woodward.
At the time Woodward says it was one of, if not, the largest single meth seizure in state history. But seizures like that are becoming more common.
“We have some since then that were over 700 pounds-750 pounds in just one shipment,” said Woodward.
On January 31, 2023, OBN Agents seized 114 Kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of over a half million dollars.
Woodward says as the busts increase so do the deaths and the crime.
“Anyone who has ever been a victim of a crime there is an 88 percent chance that it had somehow had a drug nexus to it,” he said.
Several others are still set to be sentenced in the case.