TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood District celebrated the grand opening of its first medical clinic, expanding access to healthcare in north Tulsa.
Juno Medical celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.
The new office spans 3,800 square feet on the ground floor of 21 North Greenwood, near East Archer Street and North Greenwood Avenue.
"Without our health, we as individuals have nothing at all," said Mike Neal, the president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce. "We've had no neighborhood health facility here in the heart of Greenwood to tend to those concerns, and thanks to Juno Medical, they're about to change that."
Juno Medical serves the entire Tulsa-metro area and also offers virtual care across the state, with a specific focus on addressing health disparities and engaging with underserved populations.
It provides primary care, pediatrics, women's health, same-day care and more.
Juno Medical opened its first clinic in Harlem, and has two additional locations in Brooklyn and Atlanta.