IDABEL, Okla. — The fallout continues at McCurtain County several weeks after a local newspaper shared a recording of county officials, including the sheriff, wanting to hang black people and murder reporters.
On Monday, residents of Idabel got to voice their frustrations to county commissioners.
Typically, the McCurtain County commissioners hold their Monday public meetings in a small conference room but moved their meeting to Idabel City Hall to allow room for everyone who wants their voice to be heard.
"I wanted to cry that day. And I still do because y'all are not concerned with doing the right thing," said an attendee.
"You need to ask yourself today, sitting in that seat, am I leading? Or am I part of this good ole' boy system that's been the same for the last 20, 30, 40 years?" said an attendee.
"This stuff is getting unreal because stuff is beginning to happen in the community that people are not being told about. And we're not safe. That's the bottom line. We're not safe," said an attendee.
The initial agenda put out for Monday's meeting back on Thursday actually had some items included on it concerning possibly removing or requesting an independent investigation of Sheriff Kevin Clardy.
That agenda ended up changing on Friday and those items were dropped.
Around the same time, Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent letters to the governor and OSBI asking them to expand their investigation into the sheriff.
Drummond's office tells us they did not request that agenda be changed.