MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. − Several decisions were made in a heated meeting in Idabel Tuesday afternoon.
The McCurtain County Jail Trust has voted to put Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix on paid leave. Sheriff Kevin Clardy refused to resign.
The decisions stem from a controversial recording which captured McCurtain County officials discussing hanging Black people and murdering reporters.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has called for the resignation of all officials involved, saying he was horrified by the comments.
This is a developing story.