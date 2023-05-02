MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A McCurtain County hospital was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a caller threatened to shoot hospital staff.
A press release from McCurtain Memorial Hospital's CEO, Brian Whitfield, shed light on the events leading up to and after the lockdown.
In the release, Whitfield said they were informed on Monday that an inmate from the McCurtain County jail allegedly sought medical treatment by screaming out of a window of the jail that he needed medical treatment.
The inmate was allegedly heard by nearby protesters, and soon after, the emergency room started getting calls asking why hospital staff was refusing to see the inmate. Whitfield said no calls for treatment were made on behalf of the inmate and he was not brought to the hospital for treatment.
Whitfield said around 3 p.m., the emergency room got a call from a person who said they were going to shoot hospital staff for not treating the inmate which prompted a "hard lockdown". Whitfield said the Idabel Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies were at the hospital to ensure safety.
Whitfield said he contacted McCurtain County Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix about the situation, and Whitfield said Hendrix told him he was "very much aware" of the inmate in question and told Whitfield the jail nurse would call him back. Whitfield said the jail nurse did not call him back.
"I want to make it abundantly clear: MMH has not and will not ever deny medical treatment to anyone," said Whitfield.
He said the jail contracts with a third-party contractor for medical treatment and was told the inmate had been evaluated.