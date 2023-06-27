THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
399 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
CRAWFORD
IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS
FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
ADAIR CREEK OKMULGEE
TULSA WAGONER
IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE
MCINTOSH PITTSBURG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHARLESTON, EUFAULA, FORT SMITH,
MCALESTER, MUSKOGEE, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, POTEAU, SALLISAW,
SAPULPA, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, WAGONER,
AND WILBURTON.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT
FOR CENTRAL CREEK...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH...OKMULGEE...SOUTHERN TULSA
AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES...
At 933 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Sapulpa to 2 miles southwest of Preston to 3 miles
northeast of Wetumka, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations in or near the path include...
Tulsa... Broken Arrow...
Okmulgee... Bristow...
Okemah... Bixby...
Sapulpa... Jenks...
Okfuskee... Glenpool...
Henryetta... Kiefer...
Morris... Beggs...
Mounds... Kellyville...
Weleetka... Dewar...
Schulter... Grayson...
This includes the following highways,
Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 246.
Interstate 44 between mile markers 190 and 216.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tulsa.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 104 to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian Counties. In
Oklahoma, Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and
Sequoyah Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&