Residents may experience low or no water pressure during the project, which is ongoing through Friday.

MCALESTER, Okla. — The City of McAlester is installing new waterline connections which could cause water outages this week.

The city said crews will be working along North Hickory Avenue from June 26-30. The new waterline connection timeline will be about eight to 10 hours, weather permitting, and residents may experience low or no water pressure during the project.

Work will be conducted along North Hickory Street, intersecting at:

  • Tyler Avenue
  • Polk Avenue
  • Taylor Avenue
  • Fillmore Avenue
  • Electric Avenue
  • B Street
  • Spruce Street
  • Rock Road
  • Park Avenue
  • Bolen Avenue
  • Stonewall Avenue
  • Springer Avenue
  • Ansley Avenue
  • Rock Avenue
  • Ridge Avenue
  • Brewer Avenue
  • Coal Avenue

Funds for the project come from an EPA grant that gives money to cities and rural water districts for the construction of public water supply projects.

 

