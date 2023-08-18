Mayor Bynum meets with Walters, board members over TPS accreditation concerns

Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum has met with State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Tulsa Public Schools Board President Stacey Woolley and Vice President John Croisant, and Oklahoma State School Board Member Don Burdick.
TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum has met with State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Tulsa Public Schools Board President Stacey Woolley and Vice President John Croisant, and Oklahoma State School Board Member Don Burdick.
In a post on Facebook, Bynum shared a letter he sent to the State Board of Education ahead of next week's meeting involving TPS' accreditation.
The letter, which can you read in full below, talks about the City of Tulsa's stance against the State Board of Education taking over Tulsa Public Schools and asking the State Board to accredit the district.
Bynum also offered his help to collaborate towards what is best for Tulsa students.
Earlier this month, Bynum told us he just wants the best for kids in Tulsa.
"Ultimately, the only thing I care about in all of this is that kids in Tulsa are getting the best education possible," he said. "If we can find common ground between local and state leadership that makes that possible, then I think that's a win for everyone."
Tulsa Public School Board Vice President John Croisant said even Walters said he doesn't want to take over Tulsa Public Schools.
"I think that’s a good indication that said listening to our local citizens, our parents, our families, our businesses, our community leaders, I think that’s important," Croisant said. "We were able to open a line of communication and be able to find out that we have a lot of the same goals, a lot of things that the superintendent of schools for the state of Oklahoma wants are same things that TPS School Board and that TPS parents want."
Croisant said the goals that TPS has and the goals Walters has are very similar, and ultimately, it should be a TPS decision.
"We know Tulsa best, we know our students best," he said.
