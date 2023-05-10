Mayfest Youth Art Gallery showcases over 165 young artists

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Mayfest Youth Art Gallery in the Tulsa Arts District showcased the artwork of over 165 young artists.
Sapulpa 11th grader Jaylen Griseier won an award for her 3D art project, while Nurul "Sabs" Anderson, a tenth grader at Broken Arrow, won an award for their 2D art.
Anderson created a chalk pastel drawing of a hamster which they say took about three to five hours.
"I did not make this with the intention of it blowing up or anything or get any awards. I made it because it was a project in my art class and we were just using chalk pastels," said Anderson.
Anderson's submission for the art gallery was made by her art teacher, which ultimately resulted in her being awarded the Oklahoma Mark of Excellence award and a cash prize of $500.
"I like winning things like this because it makes me feel good about what I'm doing. Getting opportunities like this encourages me to go on and get better and do better and do something with my art in the world," said Anderson.
PSO awarded the prize money to Anderson and Griseier.
"PSO is pleased to again sponsor the Mayfest Youth Gallery Mark of Excellence Awards," said PSO President and Chief Operating Office Leigh Anne Strahler.
"The creativity and energy of the young local artists in the gallery is always a Mayfest highlight," said Strahler.