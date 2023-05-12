TULSA, Okla. − Mayfest’s 50th year is underway in downtown Tulsa’s Art District.
It’s a big year for Mayfest and for many it’s the start of the summer season in t-town.
A weekend of music, food, and more than 100 artists showcasing their amazing creativity.
“I just love being able to share my art with everybody. It’s my passion. And when I see other people enjoying my work I just get such a good feeling for myself,” said Mvhayv Hudson.
This is Mvhayv Hudson’s first Mayfest. She makes beadwork showcasing her Native American roots.
“Being an indigenous artist and being able to share my roots with everybody this Mayfest, it’s so special to me,” said Hudson.
Four indoor art galleries detail Mayfest’s long history in Tulsa’s Art District. You’ll find the past Mayfest posters in a gallery, a youth art gallery, and one called “painting the future.”
“It’s a traveling exhibition of art from Ukrainian artists including children and professional artists who are in that conflict right now. It’s really an interesting a beautiful exhibition,” said TU VP Tricia Milford-Hoyt.
This is the University of Tulsa’s first time overseeing Mayfest. Milford-Hoyt says volunteers’ decades in the making were crucial in pulling off the golden year.
“When you start something new you just don’t know what you don’t know, and it’s been really vital to us having those volunteers every step of the way and showing us the ropes,” said Milford-Hoyt.
126 artists, 25 food vendors, 15 various media, and 76 musical performances are lined up for the weekend.
Mayfest runs Friday night until 11pm, Saturday 11am to 11pm, and Sunday 11am to 6pm.Shuttles to and from Mayfest are available. Pickup locations are at 10th and Cincinnati, on TU’s campus at 11th and Harvard and 4th Pl and Harvard.