TULSA, Okla. -- A football game at Booker T. Washington High School didn't end as planned Friday night.
Around two hours and forty-five minutes into the game, which was streamed online, the players on the field and fans in the bleachers suddenly jolted up and ran. The "play was suspended" and according to the announcers, everyone was told to go to the north parking lot.
The game was paused at seven minutes and fifty-two seconds left on the clock.
The announcers on the stream said there was, "an incident here in the stadium where either an individual inside the stadium or outside the stadium had a weapon." The announcers continued, "It started basically a mass exodus."
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) stated that a juvenile female was talking to a friend when a 16-year-old Hispanic male approached them and pushed the girl. Then, he lifted his shirt and revealed a gun tucked into his pants. The girl reportedly screamed and panicked which created a ripple effect. Fans and football players scattered, creating a stampede. Tulsa Public School (TPS) Campus Police ran after the teen suspect but were unable to catch him. The suspect jumped the fence. TPS Campus Police recovered the suspect's pistol that he had dropped as he ran from the high school. The suspect is currently not in custody.
TPD added that the suspect was around 5'6 to 5'8 tall, about 135-155 pounds, wearing a white, oversized t-shirt and baggy khakis.
A few Tulsa Police officers were at the game for, "community engagement" and TPD were able to bring order quickly to the chaos that ensued.
Police say no one was shot. No shots were fired and no one was reportedly injured during the stampede.
Tulsa Public Schools issued the following statement on the incident.:
"Near the end of tonight’s football game between Booker T. Washington vs Bentonville West at Booker T. Washington High School, a person was reported to be in possession of a gun. Tulsa Public Schools’ Campus Police were on site and pursued the individual, and the Tulsa Police Department also responded. Law enforcement recovered a weapon, but no suspect was apprehended. All event participants were evacuated to safety, and the incident is currently under investigation. More information will be forthcoming once confirmed by law enforcement."
-Tulsa Public Schools
FOX23 asked TPS how a gun was able to get past security and has not heard back. FOX23 will update this story, should TPS issue a response.
FOX23's sports director Nathan Thompson said, "Bentonville West won the game. The score was 35-24."
On Saturday, OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson released a statement in connection with the incident at Friday's game.
"The OSSAA is deeply saddened and concerned with the shootings that took place last night at high school football games in Oklahoma," Jackson said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was in attendance. We have offered our assistance and support to all the schools involved as they continue to gather details."
An incident also occurred at a football game in Choctaw, just outside Oklahoma City where four people were shot. Police are currently searching for the person involved.