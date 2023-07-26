TULSA, Okla. − We have entered a string of dangerous, triple digit temperatures in Green Country.
FOX23 spoke with the man who has one of the hottest job in Tulsa. Johnny Butler works inside a barbeque restaurant.
He works for 1907 Barbeque, which is inside the Mother Road Market.
Butler keeps an eye on his pastrami brisket and spare ribs each day. He says temperatures reach 140 to 150 degrees inside the kitchen.
The smoker usually runs around 275 to 350 degrees.
Butler says he drinks lots of Gatorade and water to stay hydrated. He also tries to stay indoors as much as possible, but Justin Carroll, who manages the grill, says there's not much relief found indoors.
"It stays at least 100 degrees, there's days where we'll hit 115, maybe 120 maybe," says Carroll, who is a co-owner of 1907 Barbeque.
Carroll says that between the flat top, the fryer, and the warming cabinet, there's just no relief.
Carroll says he buys hydration packs, and taking frequent breaks is key. Even though Mother Road Market is air conditioned, Carroll said the kitchen gets very hot with the number of vendors inside the building.