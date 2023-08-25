PRUE, Okla. -- The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) confirmed that it is investigating a domestic shooting in Prue.
According to OCSO, a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest with a shotgun, by his brother.
The victim was life-flighted to the hospital. It is unknown if the man succumbed to his injuries or what condition he is in.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Hominy EMS also responded to the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation and there have been no arrests this time.
This is a developing story and FOX23 will relay the updates as more details are verified.
Oklahoma currently ranks first in the nation for domestic violence, according to a study by World Population Review.