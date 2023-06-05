TULSA, Okla. — A man was sentenced for shooting and killing a man outside of a midtown Tulsa bar in 2021.
Chris Bratton was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison for killing Nathan Hull outside of DD’s Double Shots near East 11th Street and South Sheridan Road on July 30, 2021.
At the time of the deadly shooting, Tulsa police said Hull, who was a bouncer and a DJ at the bar, confronted Bratton outside the bar after spotting him possibly attempting to break into cars. That's when Bratton shot Hull. Police found him dead at the bar.
Police said after the shooting, patrons followed Bratton, who was 18 at the time, and helped officers take him into custody.
Bratton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April. He will be immediately moved to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.