TULSA, Okla. -- A Tulsa man says he is still in pain after being shot in downtown Tulsa back in April.
“The dude just walks around everyone and shoots a bullet in the ground,” he said.
It happened outside of Fassler Hall. The man who was shot did not want his identity to be shown but says he snuck around the man with the gun and says that’s who shot him.
“I hit him he dropped on the ground. I jumped on him to get the gun he just got up and then turned around and started shooting in to me,” he said. “To me I saved a lot of people down there because no one comes to a crowd of people and shoots a bullet into the ground
if he doesn’t mean business.”
The man in the video was not arrested that night. Other video shows someone running in and picking up a gun laying on the ground.
Also laying outside was the man FOX23 spoke with. Paramedics treated him and he was taken to the hospital. He went to the hospital and was treated, but he says the pain is still getting worse.
“It has been two months since I got shot how is this already a hernia? How did it come loose? Why did it come loose? Why has my infection not gone away? Why am I having infections every day? Something is wrong in there,” he said.
The wounds on his stomach are still bleeding and the bullet that narrowly missed his spine he says is causing him to have extreme pain while walking.
“It is getting to the point where nobody is realizing the pain that I am in or doing anything to help me, nobody is stepping up. I have been to six different doctors as far as neurologists go and no one is willing to help me. Everyone keeps telling me we cannot work on me I need to go back to the original hospital,” he explained.
He says he went back but once again and was released without any relief.
“My legs from here and here on both legs was completely numb and then numbness kept getting worse and worse and turned into a fire feeling. Whenever I would sleep when I would stretch my leg out then the fire turned to pain,” he said.
He says he just wants help.
“Am I lucky to be alive? That is the question because sometimes I am like what is the point of it?” he said.
He says he is having trouble paying bills and has a GoFundMe
to help raise money.
Tulsa Police tell FOX23 the case is now federal and are awaiting an indictment.