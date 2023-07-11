BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville.
Bartlesville police were called to a home July 5, near U.S. Highway 60 and South Madison Boulevard.
They say an officer was flagged down by someone saying a man inside the home was suicidal and had a gun. A woman was inside the home as well.
Officers began negotiations with the man around 2 a.m. Police said around 4 a.m. "events transpired" that led to an officer shooting and killing Ricky Wayne Franks.
No officers were hurt. Three officers will be on paid administrative leave.
Police said the investigation is now turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.