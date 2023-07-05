TULSA, Okla. — Police said a man was shot on the Fourth of July while fireworks were going off at a south Tulsa park.
Tulsa police said they got a call about shots fired at Johnson Park, near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive, around 10:45 p.m.
Police said officers arrived and found a large number of people gathering in the park shooting off fireworks. A man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his hip.
Witnesses said they heard a gunfight while fireworks were going off, and the man was hit by a stray bullet. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have anyone in custody for the shooting.