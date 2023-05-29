CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in April in Cimarron County.
OHP said Michael McCauley was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 385 on April 26, after a front wheel of the semi-tractor he was driving was compromised. This caused McCauley to go off the road and overturn, according to OHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined Johan Heinrichs was driving a semi-tractor hauling a John Deer swather truck that previously hit McCauley's truck and damaged the tire. Heinrichs did not stop at the scene.
Heinrichs admitted to side-swiping McCauley's truck, knowing it resulted in the fatal crash, according to court documents.
Heinrichs was arrested in Dalhart, Texas, on May 23. He faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision involving death and destroying evidence.