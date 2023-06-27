TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said one man is dead and one is in custody after a stabbing near a midtown Tulsa splash pad Tuesday night.
Police said a man is in custody after he came out of a wooded area near East 41st Street and Riverside Drive and turned himself in.
Police said they got the call about the stabbing around 8 p.m. A witness at the scene told FOX23 his friend was the person killed.
"He had a sword and a sheath that was on some type of strap that he had across his back on the right side, and the switch blade ... I can't say for sure, but I believe that's what he used on my friend, Joe."