TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said one man is dead and one is in custody after a stabbing near a midtown Tulsa splash pad Tuesday night.
Police said a man is in custody after he came out of a wooded area near East 41st Street and Riverside Drive and turned himself in. Police later identified him as Jeffrey Wade Anderson Jr.
Police said they got the call about the stabbing around 8 p.m. A witness at the scene told FOX23 his friend was the person killed.
"He had a sword and a sheath that was on some type of strap that he had across his back on the right side, and the switch blade ... I can't say for sure, but I believe that's what he used on my friend, Joe."