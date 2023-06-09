TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was shot during a home invasion in north Tulsa.
Police said they were called out to a home invasion at a neighborhood near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday.
A homeowner told police a man broke in and threatened him with a gun, and then stole his car.
The homeowner told police the man left his home and came back. Police said the homeowner shot the man when he returned.
The man was laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound when officers got to the home. Police said the man was taken to a hospital and died.
The homeowner was taken to the police station for questioning.