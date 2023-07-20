MCALESTER, Okla. — A man convicted of a brutal Tulsa murder in 1995 was executed Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Jemaine Cannon, 51, was convicted in the death of Sharonda White Clark, who was stabbed three times in the neck and found dead on the bathroom floor of her midtown Tulsa apartment near East 38th Street and South Sheridan Road.
Cannon claims the stabbing was in self defense.
He was staying with Clark after escaping from prison where he was serving a 15-year sentence for a 1990 beating of an 18-year-old woman with small household appliances.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied recommending clemency for Cannon in June with a 3-2 vote.
Clark left behind a daughter, who was 4 years old at the time. She spoke at the clemency hearing.
"There's no words that could be put together to express the amount of grief and heartache her death has caused because no child imagines a life without their parent. However losing my mother changed my entire life," said Yeh-Shen White-Hicks.