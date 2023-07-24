Man believed to have kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her Wagoner home is now in custody

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. − Investigator B. Noble, with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) took domestic violence and kidnapping suspect, James Garbey into custody on July 22.
On July, 20, Investigator Noble responded to a call for “a female with extensive injuries and no memory” at a local hospital.
As the investigator looked further into the case he learned that the woman had been “brutally beaten” by her ex-boyfriend, Garbey at her house in Wagoner County.
Then, Garbey reportedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend by forcing her at knifepoint to get into his vehicle and he drove out of the area.
According to WCSO, Garbey is a Level 3 Sex Offender and has an extensive criminal background. He also has a history of being violent to the women he has been romantically involved with and is known to carry weapons.
Garbey is described as Native American, has brown hair, but is balding, brown eyes, facial hair, such as a goatee or a beard, and multiple body tattoos on his arms, face, chest, stomach and back. He is 5’10 tall and 225 pounds.
On July 21, a warrant for Garbey’s arrest was issued by a Muscogee Creek Nation judge for crimes of Domestic Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon, Kidnapping and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscogee Creek Nation Attorney General’s Office, the Cherokee Marshal Service and the Help in Crisis Advocates have been assisting with this case.
Garbey is currently being held at the Wagoner County Detention Center.