Warning: this article contains graphic details of sexual assault.
TULSA, Okla. − A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he exposed himself to several women, and sexually assaulted another.
Officers responded to a gas station last October on an indecent exposure call. The victim said a man walked into the store and exposed himself. The man, who was identified as 19-year-old Erryn Bradley.
Bradley was arrested for this crime and released on bond.
Last month, officers responded to a sexual assault call in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The victim said a man approached her, was aggressive, and asked if she was in a relationship or not.
He also asked for a "hug," but the victim refused.
The man, now identified as Bradley, reached his hands into her pants and pushed his fingers into her vagina.
The victim managed to get away and call police. Surveillance footage from a nearby camera showed the man follow the victim. Detectives also spoke with another woman who said she was followed by a man.
Both victims identified Bradley as the aggressor.
Bradley now faces charges of rape by instrumentation. The bond for his indecent exposure charge is set for a hearing.