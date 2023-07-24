CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. − A man is in custody after Cherokee County deputies responded to a standoff on July 24.
"The bad guy wouldn't come out of the house after a domestic violence incident. He's in jail now," said Jason Chennault with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Jeremiah Cottrell faces charges of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Cottrell was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery By Strangulation on Nov. 9, 2022.
On April 20, 2022, Cottrell was charged with Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction, Obstructing an Officer and Driving Under Suspension.