Man arrested for shooting, robbing someone in March, Tulsa Police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man for a shooting records show happened in March.

An affidavit in the case says that Henderson shot a male victim in the leg, took his money out of his pockets and ran. Charges were filed shortly after.

An arrest report says officers went to a residence to execute a search warrant and saw Henderson jump out of a window.
 
The report continues, saying they chased him and he got away, taking off his shirt in the process.
 
They deployed the K9 unit and helicopter and eventually Henderson surrendered, according to the report.
 
The report says officers found three guns at his residence, including one with an attachment that makes the gun fully automatic.
 
Henderson is in the Tulsa County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

