TULSA, Okla. — Several Tulsa Police crusiers were all parked outside of a Holiday Motel room on Charles Page Boulevard in West Tulsa where later officers took a suspect into custody.
Sergeant Jacob Meryhew said that The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) received a call regarding a man trying to sell a gun.
"Officers came out. They found the suspect based on a description. The suspect ran. Officers attempted to catch him. He got away," said Sergeant Meryhew.
Witnesses pointed to a motel room where they saw the suspect run into.
Police say the suspect eventually complied with TPD and came out of the room. He was taken into custody without incident, according to TPD.
Investigators confirm that the gun the suspect was trying to sell was stolen.
FOX23 is working on confirming the identity of the suspect and will update this story as more details are verified.