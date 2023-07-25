Man arrested for allegedly showing young girls inappropriate videos in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − 39-year-old Allen Christopher Sloan of Mannford, was arrested by the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) for felony charges of Indecent Exhibitions-Obscene writings, pictures, etc., and for access to computers to violated Oklahoma statute.
Police say that on July 19 in the afternoon, that young girls were approached by a man in the parking lot of a south Tulsa business.
The girls advised that the man pulled out his cell phone and showed them a pornographic video while repeatedly asking them if they liked it.
When the girls responded by shouting at the man, he left the area in his vehicle.
Police were immediately notified.
Charges will be sent to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.