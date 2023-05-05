TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested after more than 15 years for a crime committed in 2007.
In an affidavit, police said Terrance Buckner was shot and killed while driving on Highway 64.
Buckner was driving a silver truck with another two passengers in the vehicle after leaving a club in east Tulsa, according to the court documents.
Buckner stopped at a convenience store near 21st and Garnett where police said an altercation occurred between a group of guys and Buckner.
After leaving the convenience store, the men involved in the altercation then followed Buckner and as they all left the store and drove away, multiple gunshots were fired into Buckner's truck.
In the affidavit, a witness claimed Christopher Price was sitting in the passenger seat of one of the vehicles following Buckner and he was the one to fire into the vehicle.
Now, Price is finally be arrested and charged for the crime he allegedly committed.
Price was charged with first degree murder, use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.