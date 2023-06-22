TULSA, Okla. − A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted and stabbed a man earlier this month.
William Edward Yandell has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Court documents say Yandell is accused of stabbing Vincent Frazer on June 10 near E. 27th Place.
Yandell was previously convicted on five charges out of Oklahoma County; three in 2020 and two in 2016. Those charges include forgery, car theft, concealing stolen property, and use of an unauthorized vehicle.
Yandell is due back in court in July.