William Yandell

TULSA, Okla. − A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted and stabbed a man earlier this month.

William Edward Yandell has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Court documents say Yandell is accused of stabbing Vincent Frazer on June 10 near E. 27th Place.

Yandell was previously convicted on five charges out of Oklahoma County; three in 2020 and two in 2016. Those charges include forgery, car theft, concealing stolen property, and use of an unauthorized vehicle. 

Yandell is due back in court in July.

