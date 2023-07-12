TULSA, Okla. — One of two suspects recently charged in a 2020 murder is now in custody.
Tulsa County deputies arrested Terrence McCrary on Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Philip Luster in October 2020.
Luster was shot at his home near West Admiral Boulevard and North 36th West Avenue. His 3-year-old son walked a half mile to a convenience store to tell someone his father had been shot.
State prosecutors charged McCrary and Antonio Gardner with first-degree murder last month. Gardner is already in federal custody for a separate crime.
The case goes back to October of 2020. Before it went to federal court, the case was filed in Tulsa County District Court, state court documents say a 3-year-old child walked into a convenience store and said his father had been shot.
Court documents say it happened after Gardner and the victim arranged a drug transaction.
Documents say police were able to identify Gardner after the killing thanks to McCrary. In state court documents filed in June, McCrary went from helping police, to being seen before the crime with Gardner, and identified by bloody footprints left on the scene matching the Jordan Retro 12 shoes he was wearing.
Gardner faces trial for that case in October of this year.
“If he is convicted he would then be sentenced to the bureau of prisons, federal system, we would then issue a writ of habeus court and bring him back to state court," says Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards.
Edwards says Gardner is also wanted in Muskogee county for another crime. Court documents it happened three months before the killing of Phillip Luster.
“He was charged here with shooting with intent to kill. It was a drive by shooting that charge has been pending for quite a while,” Edwards explained.
According to court documents the victim says she was turning on to 13th street from Freemont in Muskogee when an SUV pulled up and someone shot her.
Edwards says they want to hold Gardner accountable for that crime as well.
“Every victim should be treated separately, and we are going to do that in this case,” Edwards said.
According to federal court documents, Gardner is set to face trial in federal court on October 16.