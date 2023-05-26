A former soccer standout, who was once a patient at St. Jude, now works for the hospital that saved his life.
Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Craig Johnson was the youngest of six. Three of his older siblings played soccer and he had a ball at his feet from about the time he could walk.
“I would say my first love was soccer,” said Johnson.
But at 15 years old, a soccer teammate knocked him to the ground at practice and hours later, he was still hurting.
“Once I got in the tub, I noticed I had a knot about the size of a plum in my abdomen,” said Johnson.
The doctor diagnosed a sports hernia, but hours later he was worse. Doctors realized his spleen was torn and admitted him to the hospital.
A day later, bloodwork showed leukemia. Hours later, he was headed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“It happened in divine timing, because Hurricane Gustave landed in Baton Rouge the day that I was flying out to come here, and that hurricane actually did damage to the house I grew up in,” Johnson said.
Johnson spent most of 2008, his sophomore year, getting treatment at St. Jude.
“They always let you know that you can be the next miracle,” said Johnson. “They always let you know that we're doing new and different research each and every day.”
Johnson said thanks to teachers at the St. Jude school, he didn't just stay on track, but he managed to stay ahead. He returned to Baton Rouge to finish his senior year and graduate a year early, and fought his way back to playing soccer.
“I lost a lot of muscle within my legs, so having to relearn how to run, regain my speed and regain shape because the steroids made me big,” said Johnson.
“I still felt extra slow on the field, but my teammates kept me lifted, my coaches kept me lifted and my siblings really kept me lifted.”
Johnson graduated high school and attended Howard University. He thought his competitive soccer days were in the past, but as a senior, Johnson became a collegiate athlete.
“St. Jude and soccer have both shown up at the right times always in my life,” Johnson said.
He earned his master's degree in special education from Howard, then in the summer of 2018, soccer took him to Europe. Unfortunately, an injury took him off the field, but weeks later he landed a job at St. Jude.
“Walking through those doors the first day, I told my mom I would be a part of this mission for the rest of my life,” said Johnson. “I'm in the right place doing the right thing for the right mission.”
Johnson works for the fundraising arm of St. Jude. His focus is on the Memphis Marathon and St. Jude's partnerships with historically black colleges and universities and the St. Jude Leadership Society.
