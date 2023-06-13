LOCUST GROVE, Okla. -- The town of Locust Grove has been under a precautionary boil order.
Locust Grove Public Works authority says a glitch in the automated system caused a filter to overflow.
They are testing samples to determine when water is safe to drink again.
“Initially we were having some problems with water pressure,” said Claudia Biendl, owner of pet grooming business Classy Critters.
The town water issue has caused some businesses in town, specifically restaurants, to close while they improvise.
“We have to have the water because we need it of course for cleaning and sterilizing everything in between grooms as well as the actual bathing process. We can’t do that at all if we don’t have water,” said Biendl.
She said her business has found a way to stay open.
“We have bottled water for drinking for the dogs to have access to fresh clean drinking water that’s safe,” Biendl said.
The Locust Grove Fire Department is providing potable water for people to fill up their containers until the precautionary boil order is lifted.
Some who live in Locust Grove had to find a way to get ready despite low water pressure.
“It would be off in the mornings, then trickle in the evenings,” said children’s counselor Kaleigh Mallory.
“I had to like go get water from the store and then pour it in my bathtub and take like cold showers with that and then summer school was canceled so I had a lot of my clients I couldn’t see because they weren’t there, then the boys and girls club had to shut down, so they weren’t there either. I know that put a lot of parents out too,” Mallory said.
In the meantime, the public works authority continues to test the water.
“For the most part, everybody has faith that they’re going to have their water restored, back to normal. People are grateful that the fire department is providing water. I just hope that it’s all back to working order as soon as possible,” Biendl added.