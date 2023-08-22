COWETA, Okla. — A Coweta school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a possible threat was reported to the school district. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Coweta Public Schools said Coweta Intermediate High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a post on social media.
"We thank the Coweta Police Department for their immediate response," said the district in a Facebook post. "The building has been searched and cleared, and all students are safe and accounted for."
The City of Coweta said the school went on lockdown after a student was reported to possibly have made threats against the school.
No actual threat was found after a search of the student's belongings and the school, according to the city.
The city said if parents wish to pick up their children, they need to follow normal procedures and sign out their student with the school.